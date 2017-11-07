Bin Laden's Son Calls on Followers to Rise in Rebellion

Osama bin Laden's son, Hamza, is calling for followers to "rise in rebellion ... against the agents of the Americans" and "to incite the masses ... until the preparations are complete & the masses are ready for an uprising."

He also is calling on Muslims to "take revenge on the Americans" for killing his father, the founder of al-Qaida.

Hamza, said to be about 28, made the comments in a speech released Tuesday by al-Qaida's as-Sahab Media Foundation.

Hamza told followers he rejected democracy, saying "freedom cannot be earned with worthless pieces of paper cast inside a ballot box."

The release of the speech came just a few days after the CIA released a video of Hamza's wedding as part of a massive trove of documents recovered during the 2011 raid in Pakistan that killed his father.

Prior to the release from the CIA, the public had seen only photos of Hamza as a child.