Black Space - A Group Therapy Experience

VOA Connect Episode 212 - In this special edition of VOA Connect, we enter Black Space; a group therapy experience for underserved communities. We join a group of Black and Brown men discussing issues particular to their lives, and help destigmatize efforts to maintain mental health.

