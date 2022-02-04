Black Space - A Group Therapy Experience
VOA Connect Episode 212 - In this special edition of VOA Connect, we enter Black Space; a group therapy experience for underserved communities. We join a group of Black and Brown men discussing issues particular to their lives, and help destigmatize efforts to maintain mental health.
