In 1982's iconic Blade Runner, filmmaker Ridley Scott imagined the dystopian world of 2019 as overcrowded, polluted and inhabited not only by humans but by their genetically engineered lookalikes - a disposable workforce called replicants. Almost at the doorstep of 2019, filmmaker Denis Villeneuve creates Blade Runner 2049, a sequel to the original. VOA’s Penelope Poulou looks at Villeneuve’s ambitious sci fi sequel.