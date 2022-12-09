Blinken Says He Is Confident Sweden and Finland Will Join NATO Soon
Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed his Swedish and Finnish counterparts to the State Department on Thursday, with the U.S. in strong support of the two countries' bid to join NATO in response to Russia's war on Ukraine. But despite recent proclamations of NATO unity in standing up to Russia, NATO member Turkey is still blocking Sweden and Finland's accession by not ratifying the required protocols. VOA's senior diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine reports.