Body of Pakistani Girl Killed at Texas School Arrives in Karachi

  • Associated Press
Outside her residence in Karachi, Pakistan, relatives carry the casket, wrapped in a national flag and a shawl, containing the body of Sabika Aziz Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student, who was killed at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas.
KARACHI, PAKISTAN — 

The body of a 17-year-old Pakistani exchange student killed in a mass shooting at a high school in Texas has arrived in the port city of Karachi, where her family lives.

Sabika Sheikh was among 10 students and staff slain Friday at Santa Fe High School. The alleged shooter is 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who is being held on capital murder charges.

Sabika had planned to return home in a few weeks for Eid al-Fitr, the three-day holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Her body reached her hometown before dawn Wednesday and she was to be buried later in the day.

Sabika was her family's oldest child and began classes at Santa Fe High School last August.

