Bomb Kills Worshipper in Western Afghanistan

A suicide bomb attack Sunday on a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in the western Afghan city of Herat bordering Iran killed at least one worshiper and wounded nine others.

Provincial police spokesman, Abdul Ahad Walizada, told VOA two bombers assaulted the mosque during afternoon prayers. He said security guards spotted and killed one of them while the second one managed to detonate his suicide vest.

Islamic State through its Amaq news agency claimed responsibility for the bombing.

The terrorist group has lately increased attacks against worship places and gatherings of minority Shiite community in Afghanistan.

Wednesday an IS suicide bomber blew himself up near a Shiite shrine in the Kabul, killing at least 33 people and wounding more than 60 others.