Car Bomb Kills 14 in Southern Afghanistan

A massive car bomb explosion late Friday in Afghanistan's restive southern province of Helmand killed at least 14 people and wounded dozens more.



Police said the bombing occurred near a packed sports stadium in the provincial capital of Lashkargah where a wrestling match was underway.



There were no immediate claims of responsibility.



On Wednesday, a suicide bomber blew himself up near a Shi'ite Muslim shrine in Kabul, the national capital, killing at least 33 people and wounding over 60 others.



Islamic State claimed responsibility for that attack.