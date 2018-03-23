Accessibility links

Car Bomb Kills 14 in Southern Afghanistan

  • Ayaz Gul
A man carries a wounded boy in a hospital, after a car bombing outside a sports stadium in Lashkargah, capital city of southern Helmand province, Afghanistan, March 23, 2018.
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN — 

A massive car bomb explosion late Friday in Afghanistan's restive southern province of Helmand killed at least 14 people and wounded dozens more.

Police said the bombing occurred near a packed sports stadium in the provincial capital of Lashkargah where a wrestling match was underway.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility.

On Wednesday, a suicide bomber blew himself up near a Shi'ite Muslim shrine in Kabul, the national capital, killing at least 33 people and wounding over 60 others.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for that attack.

