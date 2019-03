In his proposed 2020 budget, U.S. President Donald Trump asked Congress for $8.6 billion more for the construction of a border wall. With that in mind, Vice President Mike Pence visited an advanced Border Patrol Training Center in Harper's Ferry, W.Va., two days later. Thousands of soon-to-be Border Patrol agents receive training there in high tech scenarios that include a virtual reality room, border wall prototypes and a replica of a vehicle customs entry. Cristina Caicedo Smit reports.