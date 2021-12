Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the streets of Sao Paulo have become home to thousands of Brazilians who have lost everything. Homelessness is not new to Brazil's biggest and otherwise most prosperous city. According to government statistics – it had jumped by 50% in the five years preceding 2019, but as Yan Boechat reports from Sao Paulo, the problem has worsened since then. Camera - Yan Boechat and João Castellano.