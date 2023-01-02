Brazil Inaugurates Lula as Its New President 

Accessibility links

On New Year’s Day, thousands attended the inauguration of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in a ceremony full of symbolism. Lula stands to once again become one of the most influential left-wing leaders in Latin America after four years of a far-right government in Brazil. Lula struck a conciliatory tone in his speech but said there would be consequences for those who acted against the law. Yan Boechat has this story from Brasilia, Brazil, with Joao Castellano contributing.

