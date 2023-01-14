Brazil Prosecutors Request Inquiry into Bolsonaro Role in Riots

The Brazilian prosecutor-general's office on Friday asked the Supreme Court to include former President Jair Bolsonaro in its investigation into who incited the January 8 riot in the nation's capital.

As the basis for their request, prosecutors in the recently formed group to combat anti-democratic acts cited a video Bolsonaro posted on Facebook two days after the riot, according to a statement. The video claimed President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wasn't voted into office, but rather was chosen by the Supreme Court and Brazil's electoral authority.

Otherwise, Bolsonaro has refrained from commenting on the election since his October 30 defeat. He repeatedly stoked doubt about the reliability of the electronic voting system in the run-up to the vote, filed a request afterward to annul millions of ballots cast using the machines, and never conceded.

Prosecutors argued that, although Bolsonaro posted the video after the riot, its content was sufficient to justify investigating his conduct beforehand. Bolsonaro deleted it the morning after he first posted it. He has taken up residence in the United States, in an Orlando, Florida, suburb, since leaving Brazil in late December and skipping the January 1 swearing-in of his leftist successor. Some Democratic lawmakers have urged President Joe Biden to cancel his visa.

Seeking power behind scenes

Brazilian authorities are investigating who enabled Bolsonaro's radical supporters to storm Brazil's Supreme Court, Congress and presidential palace in an attempt to overturn results of the October election. Targets include those who paid to transport rioters to the capital and local security personnel who may have stood aside to let the mayhem occur.

Much of the attention thus far has focused on Anderson Torres, Bolsonaro's former justice minister who became the federal district's security chief on January 2, and was in the U.S. on the day of the riot.

The Supreme Court's Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered Torres' arrest this week and has opened an investigation into his actions, which he characterized as "neglect and collusion." In his decision, which was made public Friday, de Moraes said that Torres fired subordinates and left the country before the riot, an indication that he was deliberately laying the groundwork for the unrest.

The court also issued an arrest warrant for the former security chief, and he must return within three days or Brazil will request his extradition, Justice Minister Flavio Dino said Friday.

"If by next week his appearance hasn't been confirmed, of course we will use mechanisms of international legal cooperation. We will trigger procedures next week to carry out his extradition," Dino said.

Torres has denied wrongdoing and said Tuesday on Twitter that he would interrupt his vacation to return to Brazil and present his defense. Three days later, that has yet to occur.

The minister pointed to a document that Brazilian federal police found during a search of Torres' home — a draft decree that would have seized control of Brazil's electoral authority and potentially overturned the election. The origin and authenticity of the unsigned document are unclear, and it remains unknown if Bolsonaro or his subordinates took any steps to implement the measure that would have been unconstitutional, according to analysts and the Brazilian academy of electoral and political law.

But the document "will figure in the police investigation, because it even more fully reveals the existence of a chain of people responsible for the criminal events," Dino said, adding that Torres will need to tell police who drafted it.

By failing to initiate a probe against the document's author or report its existence, Torres at very least could be charged with dereliction of duty, said Mario Sergio Lima, a political analyst at Medley Advisors.

Torres said on Twitter that the document was probably found in a pile along with others intended for shredding, and that it was leaked out of context to feed false narratives aimed at discrediting him.

Dino told reporters that no connection has yet been established between the capital riot and Bolsonaro.

The federal district's former governor and former military police chief are also targets of the Supreme Court investigation made public Friday. Both were removed from their positions after the riot.