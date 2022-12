The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Amid fears of violence, Brazil is preparing for its tensest transfer of power since the end of the military dictatorship more than 40 years ago. Determined to create chaos, President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters attempted a terrorist attack a week before Luis Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration, set to happen on Sunday. Videographer: Yan Boechat