Brexit/Rohingya Update

This week Plugged In delves into the global impact of Britain’s plan to withdraw from the European Union. But the high profile divorce, called “Brexit” just got messier after UK Prime Minister Theresa May postponed a vote on her exit plan. Plus, we bring you an update on the Rohingya refugee crisis in Myanmar. Did the 2016 crackdown on the country’s ethnic Muslim minority amount to genocide, as some human rights groups claim? We’ll hear from California Republican Congressman Ed Royce, Brookings Institution economist Douglas Rediker, and VOA correspondents around the world.