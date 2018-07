Leaders of five major emerging economies, known as the BRICS nations, have sounded the alarm over what South Africa's president described as threats to multilateralism and sustainable global growth, a reference to a trade war between the U.S. and China. This year's three-day summit between Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, which began Wednesday in South Africa, could usher in a new era of global cooperation, without some of the traditional power players. VOA's Anita Powell reports