British Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain and its allies must do more to counter Russia's spy agency known as the GRU, which poses a threat to the West. May's warning Wednesday came as she revealed the identities of two Russian GRU agents believed responsible for the nerve agent poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March in the British city of Salisbury. However, it is unlikely the perpetrators will face justice, as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.