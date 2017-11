From Queen Elizabeth to U2 frontman Bono, the leak of more than 14 million documents from firms involved in offshore finance, known as the Paradise Papers, has engulfed some of the world's most famous names. One country appears more than most in the papers: Britain. Campaigners say weak regulation means Britain is at the center of the secretive industry, and its decision to leave the European Union is making things worse, as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.