Britain, European Judges Clash Over Plan to Send Boat Migrants to Rwanda
Britain this week called for reform of the European Court of Human Rights, after judges there blocked flights carrying asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing. There has been a sharp rise in the number of migrants arriving in small boats on Britain’s shores – and the government believes the policy of sending them to Rwanda will dissuade many from making the dangerous journey. But as Henry Ridgwell reports, many analysts say Britain’s European allies have little appetite for reforming the court.