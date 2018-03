British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she is confident that a deal can be done on leaving the European Union but warned that 'no one will get everything they want' out of Britain's EU exit. In a key speech Friday, May urged both sides to move faster. The UK is to leave the EU at the end of March next year, but wants a two-year transition period. As Henry Ridgwell reports, there are growing doubts that a comprehensive deal can be reached within that time.