Britain Mourns the Death of Queen Elizabeth

Britain’s King Charles III is returning to London on Friday from Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his mother, Queen Elizabeth, died Thursday.

Charles, who is 73 and the oldest monarch to ascend the throne, is scheduled to deliver a televised address to a nation in mourning Friday, his first address as head of state.

The king is also set Friday to hold his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace. Elizabeth appointed Truss to her new position as prime minister on Tuesday, just two days before Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died.

Photo Gallery: Photos: Britons Mourn Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch who sat on the throne for 70 years, died Thursday at 96. Admired for her dedication to her job, Queen Elizabeth was seen by many Britons as a pillar of strength for the country at a time when the nation was navigating its diminishing world power. Britons flocked to British landmarks to remember their queen, the only monarch that most in Britain have ever known. Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter



Email to a Friend



Parliament is holding a special midday session Friday to pay respect to the queen. Truss and other ministers are also set to attend a remembrance service Friday for the queen at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Later, gun salutes are scheduled to be held at Hyde Park and other locations.

Elizabeth’s funeral will be held in the coming days at London’s Westminster Abbey and that day will be designated as a National Day of Mourning, a public holiday.

Growing mountains of flowers and tributes to the queen are gathering not only at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, but also at British embassies and cathedrals around the world.