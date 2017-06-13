Britain's Prince William and Kate to Visit Poland, Germany

Kensington Palace says the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will make five-day visit to Poland and Germany in a trip seen as a goodwill mission amid the rancor surrounding Britain's pending departure from the European Union.

Prince William and his wife, the former Kate Middleton, have not toured Poland before on behalf of the government, though the second in line to the throne traveled to Germany last summer for a series of events honoring members of the British armed services.

The trip begins July 17 in Warsaw, Poland's capital, and will include a stop in Gdansk.

In Germany, the royals will visit Berlin, Heidelberg and Hamburg in Germany.

The palace did not say whether Prince George and Princess Charlotte would be traveling with their parents.