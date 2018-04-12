Labs Confirm Nerve Agent Used on Russian Ex-Spy

Four laboratories linked to the international chemical weapons watchdog have confirmed Britain's findings that a nerve agent was used last month to poison a former Russian spy and his daughter.

The confirmations were published in an Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) report released Thursday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were poisoned last month in Salisbury, England with a military-grade nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union in the 1970s and '80s.

The watchdog did not blame Russia for the attack nor did it name the specific chemical agent used. But British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said only Russia had the "means, motive, and record" to carry out such an attack.



Russia has denied involvement in the attack and contends Britain has not provided evidence to support its assertion.



Britain, meanwhile, has called on the U.N. Security Council to convene a meeting to discuss the report, according to a tweet from Britain's mission to the United Nations.

Yulia Skripal was discharged Monday from a British hospital. She said she was still suffering from the effects of the poisoning and her father remains seriously ill.