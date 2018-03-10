Accessibility links

UK Security Team to Hold Emergency Meeting on Russian Ex-Spy

  • Associated Press
Members of the emergency services in protective suits work at the site of the grave of Liudmila Skripal, wife of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, at London Road Cemetery, in Salisbury, Britain, March 10, 2018.
LONDON — 

British government security ministers are holding an emergency meeting to discuss the investigation into the poisoning in England of a Russian who spied for Britain.

The meeting Home Secretary Amber Rudd is leading on Saturday will cover the latest police and intelligence reports from Salisbury, where a military-supported investigation is underway.

Police are looking for clues to the mysterious attack on former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

They were found unconscious on a bench near the River Avon in Salisbury on Sunday. They remain in critical condition in a local hospital, poisoned with what authorities say is a rare nerve agent

Police are searching for clues at the gravesites of Skripal's wife and son, and at Skripal's house. A restaurant and pub have also been searched.

