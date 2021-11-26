Accessibility links

Britian’s COVID Genomics Head: Likely New Variant Will End Up in Country

Passengers travelling from South Africa queue to be coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tested after being held on the tarmac at Schiphol Airport, Netherlands, Nov. 25, 2021.
LONDON — 

It is likely that the new coronavirus variant B.1.1.529 that is spreading in South Africa will end up in Britain, the head of the COVID-19 Genomics UK Consortium said Friday, but efforts to buy time and reduce transmission would help.

"I think buying time is important and it's worthwhile, because we can find out what we need to know about that particular variant," Sharon Peacock told reporters, saying that the health service might need to make preparations.

"This is part of important planning and preparation for something that I would guess is likely to be transmitted into the UK at some point, but it buys that time."

