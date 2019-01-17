British PM May Survives Confidence Vote But Faces Immediate Brexit Crisis

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May scraped through a vote of no confidence Wednesday that would have brought down her government. But she is faced with an immediate crisis over her country's exit from the European Union. The deal she struck with Brussels was defeated by a record margin this week, and it's far from clear how Britain will avoid leaving the EU with no deal in just over 70 days with potentially catastrophic consequences for the economy. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Your opinion
Show comments