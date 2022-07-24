Accessibility links

Login / Register
Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
East Asia

Burmese Army Force Ethnic Men to Enlist as Troop Casualties Rise

Burmese Army Force Ethnic Men to Enlist as Troop Casualties Rise
Embed
Burmese Army Force Ethnic Men to Enlist as Troop Casualties Rise

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:13 0:00
Direct link

Myanmar's military regime is struggling to find new recruits after facing heavy casualties in the first year since the coup. Nationwide, young men are fleeing their homes, and country, rather than serve under a junta renowned for its "scorched earth" campaign against the civilian population. For VOA, Steve Sandford spoke to families affected by this push for "unofficial conscription" by the Burmese junta. Camera: Steve Sandford Produced by: Steve Sandford

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG