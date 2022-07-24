Burmese Army Force Ethnic Men to Enlist as Troop Casualties Rise

Myanmar's military regime is struggling to find new recruits after facing heavy casualties in the first year since the coup. Nationwide, young men are fleeing their homes, and country, rather than serve under a junta renowned for its "scorched earth" campaign against the civilian population. For VOA, Steve Sandford spoke to families affected by this push for "unofficial conscription" by the Burmese junta. Camera: Steve Sandford Produced by: Steve Sandford