Business Student from India Thriving in NY
A sophomore business student from India says he's living his dream as a student at Fordham University in New York.
At Fordham, Om Bhosale says, he's been able to combine two interests: entrepreneurship as part of his business administration major and global business as a minor. Read an interview with him here.
Personal Interviews Being Used to Evaluate Potential Students
With easily accessible artificial intelligence programs available to write essays, and learning loss from pandemic restrictions hard to measure, some U.S. colleges are trying a new method to get to know applicants.
They are inviting potential students to campus.
Times Higher Education explains how personal interviews are being used to evaluate candidates.
Pioneering Women's College Sued Over Gender Pay Gap
One of the first women's colleges in the United States is the target of a federal lawsuit, with five current or former tenured faculty members saying the school pays female professors less than their male counterparts.
The New York Times reports Vassar College, in Poughkeepsie, New York, also faces allegations of delayed promotions for female professors and a discriminatory performance-evaluation system. (September 2023)
US-China Relations Straining Academic Exchanges
U.S. policymakers are worried about losing potential American advances in science and technology to China, and this could lead to limits on academic exchanges.
Fewer research papers are being jointly authored by scientists from the two countries, and there are signs that the United States is becoming a less desirable study destination for Chinese students.
But academic ties should be preserved, according to an article in Foreign Affairs magazine.
Where Do International Students in the US Come From?
The proportion of international students to the total student population in the United States has grown over the last 60 years, with 5.5% of students now coming from abroad.
Where do most of them come from? Check out these data visualizations from Visual Capitalist to find out. (September 2023).