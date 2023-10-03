Student Union
By the Numbers, College Is Still Worth It
Writing in the Baltimore Sun, Jay A. Perman, chancellor of the University of Maryland system, says that despite falling enrollments and public trust in universities, graduates still earn more, live longer and happier lives, and even volunteer more often.
Read the op-ed here. (September 2023)
Should We Rethink the College Syllabus?
Syllabi used to be an intellectual map, showing students what they could expect to learn. But academic and video game designer Ian Bogost argues that syllabi have become boring, rote and describe college policies and regulations instead of academic material. Read his argument in The Atlantic. (August 2023)
International Students Detail US Workplace Culture Shocks
International students at Michigan State University talk about workplace culture shocks in the U.S.
Sophomore Shreshta Sinha of India, who's studying computational and cognitive neuroscience, says that unlike India, the U.S. tends to stress work over education.
Read the full story here. (September 2023)
Union Support Grows Among US Graduate Students
Labor unions are finding support among graduate students at U.S. colleges and universities, according to a new report.
Graduate students, upset by working conditions and pay, have held a series of organizing votes in the past two years, Times Higher Education reports. (September 2023).
Why Are Americans Less Confident in Higher Education?
Only about 4 in 10 Americans say they have a "great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in higher education. Sarah Wood of U.S. News & World Report examines why and offers some solutions. (August 2023)