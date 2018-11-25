California's Deadliest Wildfire '100 Percent Contained'

State fire officials say the Camp Fire, which has killed at least 85 people in northern California, is 100 percent contained Sunday.

The Camp Fire has scorched nearly 62,000 hectares of land and destroyed more than 13,600 homes since it broke out November 8.

In the wake of what has been called the deadliest wildfire in California history, 249 people are still reported as missing north of San Francisco. Authorities have refrained from publicly estimating how many of the missing might have perished, but some who lived through the blaze have said the death toll will keep rising.

Rescuers are combing debris with rakes looking for clues about people who have been reported missing. More than 800 volunteers were out searching Friday.

A separate fire in Southern California that struck Malibu killed another three people. More residents in the Malibu area were allowed to return home Friday as crews worked to repair power, telephone and gas lines.