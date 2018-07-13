Accessibility links

Cameroon's Biya To Seek Another Term

  • VOA News
FILE - President of Cameroon Paul Biya attends a signing ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) at The Great Hall Of The People in Beijing, China, March 22, 2018.

Cameroon's long-time president, Paul Biya, has announced he will run for another term.

Biya, 85, said on Twitter Friday that he will stand as a candidate in the October elections. He said he is running to "ensure a more united, stable and prosperous Cameroon."

Biya has been Cameroon's president since 1982 and is the second longest serving ruler in Africa, after Teodoro Obiang of Equatorial Guinea.

In 2008, he removed term limits from the constitution, allowing him to contest and win the 2011 election.

Cameroon is dealing with Boko Haram attacks in the far north and a separatist movement in its two English-speaking regions.

