In India, independent watchdogs have long raised questions over the costs of India's elections. Surveys put the 2019 election bill at a record $8 billion. The watchdogs say that much of the political financing is not transparent and have called for greater reliance on small donors. The country's first political crowdfunding platform is making a start by helping some candidates raise funds in a transparent manner. Anjana Pasricha in New Delhi reports on the small but significant initiative.