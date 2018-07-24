Family Says Toronto Shooting Suspect Suffered From Mental Illness

The family of the man accused of killing two people and wounding 13 others in a shooting spree on a busy street in Toronto, Canada, says he suffered from mental illness.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Faisal Hussain, 29, of Toronto, who also died in the attack. It is not clear if the suspect killed himself or was shot by police.

They say he killed a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman Sunday night in the city's Greektown neighborhood.

Hussain's family issued a statement Monday saying they are "devastated by the incomprehensible news" that he was responsible for the shootings and that he had dealt with psychosis and depression.

"While we did our best to seek help for him throughout his life of struggle and pain, we could never imagine that this would be his devastating and destructive end," the family said.

Police are still working to determine a possible motive for the attack and say they have not ruled out any possibilities.

Cellphone video of the attack shows a man wearing all black firing shots from the sidewalk into at least one restaurant in the lively residential area with Greek restaurants and cafes. Witnesses reported hearing at least 20 shots.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said the shooting was "evidence of a gun problem" in Toronto.

"There are far too many people carrying around guns in our city, and our region who should not have them," he said.

Toronto Councilor Paula Fletcher said the attack was “not gang-related.” She described the gunman as shooting “indiscriminately” into restaurants and into a park.

In recent days, police have deployed additional officers in Toronto in response to an increase in gun violence.

Sunday's shooting comes three months after the driver of a van plowed into pedestrians on a Toronto sidewalk in the city's north end, killing 10 people and shaking residents' confidence in the city's safety.

"It's almost inconceivable that these things can happen," Tory said. "We were so used to living in a city where these things didn't happen, and as we saw them going on in the world around us, (we) thought they couldn't happen here."

Flags at Toronto City Hall were lowered to half-staff on Monday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted on Monday: "The people of Toronto are strong, resilient and brave — and we'll be there to support you through this difficult time."