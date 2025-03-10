Canada’s new prime minister

Canada’s next prime minister has helped run two Group of Seven economies in crisis and will now try to steer Canada through a looming trade war brought by U.S. President Donald Trump, a threat of annexation and an expected federal election. Former central banker Mark Carney will become prime minister after the governing Liberal Party elected him its leader Sunday in a landslide vote with 85.9% support. Carney replaces Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January but remains prime minister until his successor is sworn in in the coming days. We talk to Tom Urbaniak, a professor in the political science department at Cape Breton University.