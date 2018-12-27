Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Americas

Canadian to Face Charges of Drug Smuggling in China

  • VOA News
A police officer gestures at the photographer outside the embassy of Canada in Beijing, China, Dec. 12, 2018.

A Canadian national will be tried in China on drug charges later this week.

A news portal run by the northeastern Chinese province of Liaoning announced Wednesday that a man identified as Robert Lloyd Schellenberg will face charges of drug smuggling in a courtroom in Dalian on Saturday.

The statement said Schellenberg was appealing an earlier ruling in which he was found to have smuggled "an enormous amount of drugs" into China.

The hearing comes as Beijing and Ottawa are engaged in a diplomatic dispute over China's detention of two Canadian nationals, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and business consultant Michael Spavor.

FILE - In this image made from a video taken on March 28, 2018, North East Asia senior adviser Michael Kovrig speaks during an interview in Hong Kong.
FILE - In this image made from a video taken on March 28, 2018, North East Asia senior adviser Michael Kovrig speaks during an interview in Hong Kong.

The two men were detained earlier this month after Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer for Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies, was arrested in Vancouver on December 1.

FILE - Meng Wanzhou, Executive Board Director of the Chinese technology giant Huawei, attends a session of the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!" in Moscow, Oct. 2, 2014.
FILE - Meng Wanzhou, Executive Board Director of the Chinese technology giant Huawei, attends a session of the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!" in Moscow, Oct. 2, 2014.

U.S. officials say Meng — the daughter of Huawei's founder — lied to banks about Huawei's control of a Hong Kong-based company that allegedly sold U.S. goods to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions against Tehran.

Meng is free on bail while she awaits a hearing on extradition to the United States. Beijing has angrily demanded that Canada free Meng from all charges or face "grave consequences."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry says Kovrig and Spavor are being investigated on suspicion of endangering China's national security.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG