Car Bomb Strikes Somali Capital

Witnesses in the Somali capital say a car bomb exploded near a compound in Mogadishu’s Hawlwadag district Sunday.

Dr. Abdulkadir Abdirahman Aden of Mogadishu ambulance services told VOA it recorded one fatality, with 14 wounded people including six children following the suicide car bombing. Somali government sources say at least three people were killed.

The compound was used as the headquarters of the district, located in the center of the city.

Witnesses say the suspected suicide car bomb destroyed most of the structure. Buildings nearby have also collapsed. Pictures taken from the scene show massive destruction.

Victims are believed to be under the rubble.

Al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack. Their affiliate website says it was a suicide bombing.