Car Bomb Kills Least 7 in Mogadishu

Seven people have been killed and at least 10 others wounded in a car bomb blast near a key intersection in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, officials and witnesses said.

The blast near Zobe, a busy road intersection, may have been a suicide bomber, a police official told VOA. Witnesses said the blast occurred amid a traffic jam.

A VOA reporter at the scene of the blast counted at least four bodies lying on the ground.

The reporter said buildings around the area were severely damaged by the explosion, and several destroyed cars on the road were burning.

Government soldiers have cordoned off the entire area, and rescuers suspect that dead or injured people are trapped under the debris of some destroyed buildings.

Most of the victims were civilians. The exact target of the blast remains unclear.