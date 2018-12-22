Car Bombing in Somalia Kills at Least Six

Police in Somalia say a suicide car bombing near the presidential palace has killed at least six people and wounded several others.

Col. Ahmed Mohamud says those killed in the Saturday morning blast include soldiers and civilians.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the bomber targeted a military checkpoint near the rear entrance of the heavily fortified palace.

A second explosion followed nearby but the cause has yet to be determined, Hussein told Reuters Saturday.

Al-Shabab, in comments broadcast on its Radio Andalus, claimed responsibility for both blasts and said the second was also a car bomb targeting those who had responded to the first.

“The first suicide car bomb at the checkpoint killed five people mostly security soldiers. Four others were injured. Death toll may rise. It is too early to have details of second blast,” Hussein told Reuters.

Police say lawmakers and other officials had been traveling nearby on what is a business day in the Horn of Africa nation.

Al-Shabab carries out frequent attacks in Mogadishu. Its members want to dislodge the government and impose its rule based on its own strict interpretation of Islam’s sharia law.