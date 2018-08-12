Caspian Sea Countries Sign Landmark Deal

The leaders of the five countries bordering the Caspian Sea have signed a landmark agreement on its legal status.

It has taken Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan more than 20 years to negotiate an accord.

The pact was signed Sunday in the Kazakh port city of Aktau.

Details of the agreement have not been released.

One of the reasons for the fraught negotiations was how to divide the Caspian Sea's hydrocarbon reserves. The sea's basins and surrounding areas are reported to be home to billions of barrels of oil and trillions of cubic meters of natural gas.