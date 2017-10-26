Catalan Leader Says Revoking Autonomy Will Worsen Crisis

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont says the Spanish government will worsen the political crisis over the Catalonia region's push for independence if lawmakers go ahead with a threat to revoke its autonomy.

In a letter Thursday to the Senate, Puigdemont said the proposed steps go beyond reasonable measures and carry "direct and immediate consequences" for the people of Catalonia.

"In order to resolve what the government has called a serious, extraordinary situation, it will create an even more serious, extraordinary situation by seizing Catalonia's political autonomy," Puigdemont said.

The Senate is expected to approve direct rule for Catalonia during a session Friday.

Catalonia's regional government announced Puigdemont would make an announcement Thursday, but did not give details.

Speculation about his possible moves has included formally declaring independence on the basis of an October 1 referendum, or calling for snap elections for the regional government.

Carlos Uxo, a senior lecturer at Monash University, says it is a foregone conclusion that the Senate will go ahead with stripping Catalonia's independence.

"To be approved, you need a majority in the Senate, and the ruling party, Partido Popular, has that majority so they don’t even need to discuss with other parties," Uxo told VOA. "They have said that it will go ahead no matter what the Catalan government does."

The situation has played out for several weeks with both sides threatening to take action the other sees as escalating the situation.

Uxo said he thinks neither side is ready to engage in real dialogue.

"I think they are more interested at this stage in defending their views rather than trying to come out of this stalemate," he said.

VOA's Victor Beattie in Washington DC contributed to this report.