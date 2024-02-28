Ceasefire Negotiations Continue
Joe Biden gets a strong message from Arab-Americans in Michigan as ceasefire negotiations continue. Europe seeks to grow its defense industry while President Zelenskyy is in Albania. A look at political division in the US, where it comes from and what it might mean for the rest of the world.
Episodes
February 27, 2024
Biden Says Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Possible During Ramadan
February 26, 2024
Palestinian Prime Minister Resigns
February 23, 2024
New Sanctions For Russia
February 22, 2024
Russia Taking Prominent Role in American Political Discourse
February 21, 2024
The US Toughens its Message to Israel
February 20, 2024
The US Vetoes a UN Resolution Calling For Ceasefire in Gaza