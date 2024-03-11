Student Union
Century-Old University in Missouri, Short of Money, Students, Will Close
A century-old university in suburban St. Louis will shut down next year, its president said Monday, citing budget problems and declining enrollment.
Fontbonne University, in Clayton, was founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in 1923, first as a place to educate young Catholic women. Enrollment for the fall semester was 874 students, including 650 undergraduates. A decade ago, Fontbonne's enrollment was about 2,000 students, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
University President Nancy Blattner said in a statement that Fontbonne would not accept freshmen for the fall 2024 semester but would continue with classes through summer 2025. University leaders will work with faculty and staff to help them find new positions elsewhere, she said.
"After many years of declining enrollments and a shrinking endowment, the financial position of the university is no longer able to be sustained for the long term," Blattner said.
Many universities are facing similar struggles. Public and private colleges and universities across the country have announced mass layoffs in recent months, as well as program eliminations and campus closures. Budget shortfalls are blamed on declining enrollment, the end of federal pandemic funding and other factors.
In December, the University of Arizona unveiled a financial recovery plan to address its $240 million budget shortfall. Earlier last year, four of the 14 universities in the Big Ten Conference — Penn State, Nebraska, Minnesota and Rutgers — announced significant budget shortfalls. Bradley University, a private school in Illinois, faced a $13 million budget shortfall representing 10% of its total operating budget.
Blattner said Fontbonne leaders have worked for years to try to turn things around.
"Despite our best efforts to cut costs, create new academic programs and launch athletic teams, the university is unable to recover from years of declining enrollments and budget deficits," she said.
The university's 16-acre campus sits next to Washington University in St. Louis. Washington University announced Monday that it agreed to purchase the Fontbonne campus, but it doesn't have definitive plans for the property.
See all News Updates of the Day
Dartmouth Brings Back the SAT
Many prominent U.S. universities made the ACT and SAT admissions tests optional for undergraduate applicants during the pandemic.
Now, Dartmouth is bringing the SAT back, saying it helps build diverse student cohorts.
Read the story from Susan Svrluga in The Washington Post. (February 2024)
How Is College Different in the US and Europe?
Different prices, different tests, different schedules – college in the U.S. is even a year longer, usually.
Anayat Durrani explains in US News & World Report. (February 2024)
- By Akmal Dawi
Afghan Student Shot at University Begs Taliban to Let Girls Learn
Breshna Musazai endured 19 agonizing months in Qatar, anxiously awaiting resettlement to the United States as a refugee.
Forced to flee Afghanistan just two days after the Taliban seized Kabul in 2021, Musazai found herself separated from her parents and her dreams shattered.
A dull ache in her right leg was a physical echo of the trauma she had endured.
A polio paraplegic in the left leg, Musazai took three bullets in her right leg from suspected Taliban assailants in 2016.
“I was praying at a mosque inside the university’s campus when the shooting started,” Musazai said, recalling the attack on the American University of Afghanistan, or AUAF.
Thirteen people, including seven students and a teacher, were killed, and 50 were injured in the complex attack that went on for hours.
No group claimed responsibility for the attack, although the Afghan government blamed the Taliban.
A year after the attack, after doctors at First Baptist Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, performed surgery on her bullet wounds, Musazai was able to return to AUAF.
Following her graduation in 2018, Musazai embarked on a career focused on volunteering and advocating for women's rights.
"Out of my four sisters," Musazai told VOA from her home in Virginia, "I'm the only one who has been to university."
Her parents, although they never went to college, supported her difficult pursuit of education.
“I wanted to be a doctor, but the AUAF did not have a medical school, so I decided to study law,” she said.
Opportunities in the US
Upon arriving in the United States, Musazai sought out paralegal and English legal language classes to continue her education.
"There are a lot of opportunities here," she said, explaining her plans to pursue a master’s degree in law before working as a lawyer.
Since the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan, the U.S. government has admitted more than 80,000 Afghans.
As special emigrants and refugees, they are entitled to live and work across the United States. Many receive essential support, including medical care, food and other forms of assistance, to aid in their resettlement.
“Most of my classmates have left Afghanistan, but I heard some of them have got married,” she told VOA.
Musazai did not want to leave her home country but feared for her life under Taliban rule.
Despite the grim situation in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, particularly for women, Musazai holds onto the hope that Afghan girls will regain access to secondary education.
"Every other Muslim country lets girls go to school. So, why does Afghanistan deny its girls this basic right?" she asked.
As Afghanistan's schools reopen for a third year under Taliban rule, there is no sign the regime will lift its ban on secondary and university education for girls.
International human rights organizations condemn the Taliban's policy of excluding girls from secondary education, calling it gender apartheid.
“I hope [the Taliban] understand that girls’ education is good for Afghanistan and even good for them,” she said. “It makes no sense, and it serves no one’s interest to shut schools for anyone.”
Amid Financial Aid Delays, US Department of Education Is Trying to Help
FAFSA, the federal form used to apply for financial aid, has been plagued with technical issues this year. Families and colleges are worried this could lead to delayed funding, and the U.S. Department of Education, which administers FAFSA, has announced some measures to help.
Danielle Douglas-Gabriel of The Washington Post has more. (February 2024)