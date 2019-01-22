Accessibility links

3 Charged With Planned Explosive Attack on Muslim Community in New York

  • Associated Press
FILE - A girl studies for school while a man chops wood in the Muslim enclave of Islamberg in Tompkins, New York.

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK — 

Three men are charged with plotting to attack an upstate New York Muslim community with explosives.

WHEC reports that three Rochester-area men are accused of plotting to attack Islamberg, a rural Muslim enclave west of the Catskills.

Police in the Rochester suburb of Greece this weekend arrested 20-year-old Brian Colaneri, 18-year-old Andrew Crysel and 19-year-old Vincent Vetromile. Each was charged with weapons possession and conspiracy.

FILE PHOTO: The structure of a mosque is seen one day after a fire at the Victoria Islamic Center inn Victoria, Texas Jan. 29, 2017.
SEE ALSO:

Man Gets Nearly 25 Years for Arson of Texas Mosque

Court papers say they had multiple, cylinder-shaped explosive devices and mason jars wrapped in duct tape.

Followers of a Pakistani cleric settled Islamberg in the 1980s to flee crime in New York City.

It was unclear whether the men had lawyers yet. Attempts to identify relatives who might comment on their behalf weren’t immediately successful.

Police planned a Tuesday news conference to release more details.

