For many families, putting healthy food on the table is challenging. But a non-profit organization is determined to help, by repackaging donated prepared meals and packaged food, distributing it to families, schools and other social organizations. From a one-man operation, Nourish Now has grown into a large organization which recovers more than 20,000 kilograms of food to serve 700 families each month. Rendy Wicaksana has more, from NourishNow's headquarter in Rockville, Maryland.