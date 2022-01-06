Accessibility links

Child Abandonment Surges in War-Torn Idlib, Syria

Child Abandonment Surges in War-Torn Idlib, Syria

Aid workers say two to four children are abandoned each month in Idlib, a war-torn Syrian province which is the last one held by armed rebels fighting the government. They say poverty and fear are driving desperate parents to leave their children with the hope they will find a better future with strangers. For VOA, Mouneb Taim reports from Idlib in Syria with Heather Murdock in Istanbul. cAMERA: Mouneb Taim, Moawia Atrash, Mohammad Daboul. Producer: Jon Spier

