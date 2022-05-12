Accessibility links

Login / Register
Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Africa

Child Marriages Rise in Ethiopia as Desperate Families Seek Drought Relief

Child Marriages Rise in Ethiopia as Desperate Families Seek Drought Relief
Embed
Child Marriages Rise in Ethiopia as Desperate Families Seek Drought Relief

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:01 0:00
Direct link

The record drought in Ethiopia has led to a dramatic increase in desperate parents marrying off their children, says the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF), with reported child marriages more than doubling so far this year. Aid groups are trying to get much-needed water and other help to drought-hit families to try to curb that trend and protect girls. Linda Givetash reports from Gode, Ethiopia. Videographer/video editor: Michele Spatari Produced by: Luis Da Costa, Jason P. Godman

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG