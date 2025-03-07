Accessibility links
Breaking News
China News
China vows retaliation after Trump raises tariffs
March 07, 2025 6:47 AM
By
William Gallo
Beijing’s next moves may be cautious, though, analysts say
China vows retaliation after Trump raises tariffs
