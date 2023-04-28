China Flies Fighter Jets Around Taiwan

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Friday 38 Chinese fighter jets and one TB-001 drone aircraft have circled the island.

Nineteen of the aircraft flew across the midline that separates the island of Taiwan from mainland China, according to the ministry.

The TB-001 is one of China’s largest drones.

The display of China’s aircraft might is one of the largest it has mounted.

China’s aircraft displays are widely thought to be China’s way of attempting to intimidate Taiwan.

In April, China launched a large aircraft display following Taiwan President Tasi Ing-wen's meeting with U. S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.

China opposes any official government meetings with Taiwan.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 after a civil war ended with the Communist Party in charge of the mainland. Taiwan has never been part of the People’s Republic of China, but China is determined that the self-ruled island will be made part of the country, by force, if necessary.

Information for this report was provided by the Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.