China Protests Hit Guangzhou

Police in southern China clashed with protesters late Tuesday in the latest in a string of demonstrations in recent days against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday’s protests took place in Guangzhou, a manufacturing hub home to many migrant factory workers.

Videos posted on social media showed security personnel wearing hazmat suits and carrying shields as they patrolled the streets.

Earlier protests happened in Beijing, Shanghai and other parts of China.

Authorities have responded by loosening some of the restrictions, while also seeking out those who have taken part in the demonstrations.

