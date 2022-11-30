Accessibility links

China Protests Hit Guangzhou

Demonstrators protesting over coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions throw glass bottles towards riot police in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China in this screen grab taken from a social media video released November 30, 2022

Police in southern China clashed with protesters late Tuesday in the latest in a string of demonstrations in recent days against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday’s protests took place in Guangzhou, a manufacturing hub home to many migrant factory workers.

Videos posted on social media showed security personnel wearing hazmat suits and carrying shields as they patrolled the streets.

Riot police in personal protection suits (PPE) arrive during protests over coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China in this screen grab taken from a social media video released November 29, 2022.
Earlier protests happened in Beijing, Shanghai and other parts of China.

Authorities have responded by loosening some of the restrictions, while also seeking out those who have taken part in the demonstrations.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

