Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
China News

China’s Economy Slows in Third Quarter of 2023

FILE - A woman tries out a fall outfit at a booth doing a promotion sale on clothing for the upcoming autumn season at a shopping mall in Beijing, Aug. 20, 2023. China’s economy slowed in the third quarter of this year.

China’s economy slowed in the third quarter of this year, thanks in part to a crisis in the nation’s debt-ridden property sector.

Figures released Wednesday by the government’s statistics bureau showed the world’s second-largest economy grew by 4.9% between July and September compared to the same period a year before. The rise was better than the 4.5% rate forecast by most analysts but far below the 6.3% growth in the previous three-month period.

The data also showed that China’s gross domestic product grew 1.3% during the third quarter, compared to 0.8% during the April-to-June period of this year.

The nation’s industrial output, which measures activity in manufacturing, mining and utilities, rose 4.5% in September compared to the same period in 2022, while retail sales grew 5.5% last month from the same period last year.

China’s post-pandemic recovery has not recovered as well as expected after authorities ended a “zero-COVID” policy late last year. The slow recovery has been aggravated by the possible default by real estate developer Country Garden on the interest of a $15 million loan.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG