China's Xi Jinping Elected to Third Term as President

Xi Jinping has secured an unprecedented third term as China’s president.

Nearly 3,000 members of China’s parliament unanimously voted Friday for Xi to continue as the leader of the world’s second largest economy. He faced no challengers.

His new term as president will begin as the Chinese leader is facing admonitions from some countries, including the United States, about Taiwan, Beijing’s backing of Russia, and trade and human rights.

China has recently emerged from Xi’s zero COVID-19 policy. It is not clear how many people died after restrictions were eased. One of the results of that policy was an economy that grew just 3% last year.

In a televised oath ceremony, the Chinese leader pledged to “build a prosperous, strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious and great modern socialist country.”

Russian leader Vladimir Putin was among the first to congratulate Xi. Putin said in a note, “Russia highly values your personal contribution toward the strengthening of ties... and strategic cooperation between our nations.”

In October, Xi’s power was also secured with another five years as the head of the Chinese Communist Party.