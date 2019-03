The human rights situation in China has seen no improvement in recent years, according to a new report presented on Wednesday. The U.S. Department of State also condemns Saudi Arabia in its annual report on human rights abuses around the world. The U.S. ally is cited for last year's killing of U.S.-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports Venezuela is also noted for its abysmal human rights record.